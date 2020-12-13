India farmers intensify protests as deadlock over new laws continue

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of
Indian farmers on Sunday intensified their protests against
three new agricultural laws aimed at overhauling food grain
procurement and pricing rules by allowing private companies
direct access to the vast agrarian sector.
Angry farmers staged demonstrations near New Delhi after
rejecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances that the
laws would double farmers' income.
Six rounds of talks between government officials and farmer
union leaders have failed to resolve the challenge faced by
Modi's government.
"Hundreds of farmers will launch a tractor trolley march to
New Delhi to voice our grievances against the new laws," said
Kamal Preet Singh Pannu, a leader of Sanyukta Kisan Andolan
(United Farmers' Protest), one of 30 groups against the laws.
"Government wants to discredit and crush our movement, but
we will continue to protest peacefully," Pannu said.
Local authorities increased security measures, deploying
police and putting up barricades to prevent farmers from
entering New Delhi in large numbers. Opposition parties and some
senior economists have lent support to the protests.
"I've now studied India's new farm bills & realize they are
flawed and will be detrimental to farmers," Kaushik Basu, a
former chief economic adviser to the federal government, wrote
on Twitter.
"Our agriculture regulation needs change, but the new laws
will end up serving corporate interests more than farmers. Hats
off to the sensibility & moral strength of India's farmers,"
Basu said.
The farmers are protesting the three laws that the
government says are meant to overhaul procurement procedures and
grant them more options to sell their produce.
Ministers from Modi's government at an industry event on
Saturday in New Delhi appealed to leading industrialists and
businesses to explain the benefits of the new laws to farmers.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Nupur Anand; Editing
by Tom Hogue)