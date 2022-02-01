Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India goes on a spending spree to boost economic growth

02/01/2022 | 05:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Commuters wait to board a train at a railway station in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's government will step up spending to 39.45 trillion rupees ($529.7 billion) in the coming fiscal year to build public infrastructure and drive economic growth, it said on Tuesday, but it involves a wider fiscal deficit than targeted and record borrowing.

Asia's third largest economy has been on the mend after the government lifted mobility measures in June to curb the spread of coronavirus, after contracting 6.6% in the previous fiscal year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the annual budget to parliament, said total government spending in the 2022/23 fiscal year beginning in April will be 4.6% more than the current year.

Trillions of rupees will be allocated to expressways, affordable housing and solar manufacturing to put growth on a firmer footing, she said.

Growth is estimated to be 9.2% for 2021/2022, coming off the low base and slowing to 8 to 8.5% in the coming fiscal year, still the fastest among the world's major economies.

(GRAPHIC - India's Economic Grow in Modi's tenure



The recovery from the pandemic has been swift but incomplete, officials say. Private consumption has been hampered by a lack of jobs, depleted household balance sheets and wider income inequalities.

Sitharaman said public investment must continue to take the lead and pump prime private investment and demand.

"The economy has shown strong resilience to come out of the effects of the pandemic with high growth. However, we need to sustain that level to make up for the setback of 2020/21," she said.

She announced spending of 200 billion rupees ($2.68 billion) for a highway expansion programme and said 400 new trains would be manufactured over the next three years.

The fiscal deficit for the current year would be 6.9% of GDP, slightly more than the 6.8% targeted earlier, Sitharaman said, drawing concern in the bond market.

(GRAPHIC - India's fiscal deficit shot to record highs in 2020-21



For the next fiscal year, India is targeting a deficit of 6.4% of GDP, hoping to build on higher tax revenues and privatisation of state firms including a share sale of giant insurer Life Insurance Corporation.

"It's a big bang budget, but depends on where one stands on the bang perimeter. The massive ramp-up of capital spending and focus on infrastructure cements the budget's credentials as a firmly growth-oriented one," said Aurodeep Nandi, India Economist and Vice President at Nomura.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield surged 22 basis points to 6.87% from its pre-budget level, hitting levels last seen in early July 2019, while the rupee weakened to 74.8650 per dollar from 74.55.

Gross borrowing for 2022/23 was raised 40% to 14.95 trillion rupees. Gross borrowing by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has more than doubled during the pandemic as New Delhi went on a spending spree to cushion the economy and provide relief to poor.

(GRAPHIC - India Govt Borrowing More Than Doubles Over 5 Yrs



"The sharp rise in bond yields after the budget announcement is testament to the surprise for bond markets, which now will need to absorb this large borrowing," said Nandi.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 stock index gave up some early gains to trade 0.76% higher at 17,472.35 by 0809 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.88% at 58,522.42.

LESS AMBITIOUS ON PRIVATISATION

The government sharply reduced its plans about privatisation of state-run companies after political criticism and market turmoil, expecting to raise 650 billion rupees from the privatisation programme next fiscal year, lower than the revised 780 billion target for the current fiscal year.

Initially, it had announced it would raise 1.75 trillion rupees this fiscal year. After years of efforts the government succeeded in selling loss-making carrier Air India last month, but failed to move forward on other companies and banks identified for sale.

It is now banking on the IPO of giant insurer Life Insurance Corporation, expected in the next few weeks, to bring revenues and reinvigorate the privatisation programme.

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Sitharaman also said the central bank would introduce a digital currency in the next fiscal year using blockchain and other supporting technology.

"Introduction of a central bank digital currency will give a big boost to the digital economy. A digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system," Sitharaman said.

India's central bank has voiced "serious concerns" around private cryptocurrencies on the grounds that these may cause financial instability.

($1 = 74.5550 Indian rupees)

(Additional reporting by Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru bureaux; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.42% 1.35006 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.30% 0.7885 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.25% 1.12581 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.35% 0.013369 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED -2.14% 1857.5 End-of-day quote.3.41%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.03% 88.4 Delayed Quote.16.77%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.17% 6228.116 Real-time Quote.-1.94%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.22% 0.659 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
NIFTY 50 1.37% 17576.85 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.98% 906 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.74% 478.9541 Delayed Quote.15.44%
SENSEX 30 1.46% 58862.57 Real-time Quote.-0.41%
WTI -1.16% 87.368 Delayed Quote.15.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24aUK mortgages jump, Omicron barely dents consumer lending
RE
05:23aThai pig farmers angered by swine fever outbreaks
RE
05:23aSterling on the rise, with further BoE tightening eyed
RE
05:23aBelgium to cut VAT in response to energy price spike
RE
05:22aU.S. high yield bond ETFs see record outflows in January
RE
05:22aQATAR CENTRAL BANK : Fifth Issue of Qatar Banknote Press Release
PU
05:22aEU to blacklist five members of Mali's junta, diplomats say
RE
05:20aIndia bond selloff picks pace on massive borrowing plan, shares up on spending thrust
RE
05:20aUnion says members back industrial action at UK financial watchdog FCA
RE
05:20aOlympics-COVID cases within 'controllable range', says Games organiser
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
2Nasdaq narrowly misses worst January ever as Wall Street gains
3Sony to buy 'Destiny' videogame developer Bungie in $3.6 billion deal
4U.S. FTC to review Microsoft's $68.7 bln deal for Activision - Bloomber..
5Seven & i Holdings Co. Plans to Sell Department Store Business, Nikkei ..

HOT NEWS