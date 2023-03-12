The Ministry of Law believes that while there may be various forms of relationships in society, the legal recognition of marriage is for heterosexual relationships and the state has a legitimate interest in maintaining this, according to the filing seen by Reuters, which has not been made public.
The intent of existing legislation "was limited to the recognition of a legal relationship of marriage between a man and a woman, represented as a husband and wife."
At least four gay couples in recent months have asked the court to recognise same-sex marriages, setting the stage for the legal face-off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
