Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India govt likely to extend its free food programme for poor - CNBC TV18

09/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India is likely to extend its free food programme for the poor by three to six months, CNBC TV18 reported on Wednesday, a move that could cost the government $10 billion more and make it challenging for it to meet its fiscal deficit target.

India has spent nearly $43 billion since April 2020 on its free food program known as 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' where it provides 5 kg of foodgrain to poor families.

A six-month increase could cost the government an additional 800 billion rupees ($10 billion), according to a government official, who did not want to be named.

A spokesperson for India's finance ministry did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Most economists expect the Indian government to miss its fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP for the 2022/23 year that started on April 1 as it has taken a number of measures to fight inflation that could cost the government over $20 billion. ($1 = 79.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31aChina's onshore spot yuan finishes domestic session at 7.0535 pe…
RE
04:30aGerman union calls on banks to pay workers 1500 euro energy bonus
RE
04:27aFTSE 100 Rises as Oil Stocks, Aveva Gain
DJ
04:25aGermany nationalises Uniper as energy crisis with Russia deepens
RE
04:24aPrices of airline tickets stay high as upkeep woes crimp fleets
RE
04:24aIndia govt likely to extend its free food programme for poor - CNBC TV18
RE
04:20aStocks sink, bonds and gold gain as Russia threats amp up Fed jitters
RE
04:14aGerman network regulator appoints new managing director of Rosneft
RE
04:14aGERMAN NETWORK REGULATOR : Johannes bremer appointed managing dir…
RE
04:04aRecession alone won't subdue euro zone inflation - ECB's de Guindos
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for big rate hike as waters get choppy for world's central bank..
2Nestle adapts as hoarding picks up in Asia, North Africa
3Drax : World's biggest carbon removals deal announced at New York Clima..
4Euro falls, safe-haven bonds rally on Putin comments
5Resolute Forest Products : Definitive Proxy Statement

HOT NEWS