India govt likely to extend its free food programme for poor - CNBC TV18

NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India is likely to extend its
free food programme for the poor by three to six months, CNBC
TV18 reported on Wednesday, a move that could cost the
government $10 billion more and make it challenging for it to
meet its fiscal deficit target.
India has spent nearly $43 billion since April 2020 on its
free food program known as 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna
Yojana' where it provides 5 kg of foodgrain to poor families.
A six-month increase could cost the government an additional
800 billion rupees ($10 billion), according to a government
official, who did not want to be named.
A spokesperson for India's finance ministry did not
immediately reply to a message seeking comment.
Most economists expect the Indian government to miss its
fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP for the 2022/23 year that
started on April 1 as it has taken a number of measures to fight
inflation that could cost the government over $20 billion.
