(Reuters) - The Indian government's direct tax collection rose about 18% to 16.61 trillion rupees ($201.88 billion) in the year ended March 31, it said in a statement.

In 2021/22, the government had collected 14.12 trillion rupees as net direct tax.

Personal income and corporate tax make up most of the country's direct tax mop up. Gross corporate tax collected in 2022/23 grew 17% from last year to 10.04 trillion rupees, while personal income tax rose 24% year on year to 9.61 trillion rupees.

($1 = 82.2780 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)