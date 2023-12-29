"We have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents to the government of Pakistan," Bagchi told reporters.
(Reuters) - India has formally requested Pakistan to extradite Hafeez Saeed, suspected of involvement in the 2008 attacks on Mumbai, for trial in India, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters in a briefing on Friday.
"We have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents to the government of Pakistan," Bagchi told reporters.
(Reporting by Krishn Kaushik and Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Writing by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Alex Richardson)
