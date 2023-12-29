December 29, 2023 at 06:15 am EST

(Reuters) - India has formally requested Pakistan to extradite Hafeez Saeed, suspected of involvement in the 2008 attacks on Mumbai, for trial in India, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters in a briefing on Friday.

"We have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents to the government of Pakistan," Bagchi told reporters.

(Reporting by Krishn Kaushik and Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Writing by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Alex Richardson)