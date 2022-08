India raised petroleum crude tax to 17,750 rupees ($226.14) per tonne from 17,000 rupees per tonne, while cutting the tax on jet fuel to zero from 4 rupees per litre and diesel to 5 rupees per litre from 11 rupees per litre.

($1 = 78.4900 Indian rupees)

