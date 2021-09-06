Log in
India in talks to buy 9.9% stake in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project, Ifax reports

09/06/2021 | 09:23am BST
MOSCOW (Reuters) - India is in talks with Russian energy producer Novatek to buy a 9.9% stake in the Novatek-led Arctic LNG-2 project, the Interfax news agency cited an unnamed source as saying on Monday.

Besides Novatak, Arctic LNG-2's stakeholders include CNPC, Total, CNOOC and a consortium of Mitsui and JOGMEC.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED 0.39% 7.7 End-of-day quote.7.24%
NOVATEK 0.28% 253.7 Delayed Quote.54.90%
HOT NEWS