Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India inflation likely hit five month high in Sept on food prices: Reuters Poll

10/09/2022 | 11:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Nikhil Kumar Mondal buys vegetables from a vendor at a market on the outskirts of Kolkata

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's retail inflation accelerated to a five month high of 7.30% in September due to surging food prices, staying well above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance band for a ninth month, a Reuters poll found.

Fueled by erratic rainfall and supply shocks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prices of daily consumables like cereals and vegetables which form the largest category in the inflation basket have climbed over the past two years.

Already reeling from COVID-19 pandemic-induced economic shocks, India's poor and middle classes will be further hit by the increases as they spend a large chunk of income on food.

The Oct. 3-7 Reuters poll of 47 economists suggested inflation - as measured by the Consumer Price Index - rose to an annual 7.30% in September from 7.00% the previous month. If realised, that would be the highest since May 2022.

Forecasts for the data, due at 1200 GMT on Oct. 12, ranged between 6.60% and 7.80%. Some 91% of economists, 43 of 47, expected inflation to be 7.00% or higher, suggesting the bias was for prices to go up further.

"There is a strong pressure from food that is playing out. What is even more worrying is the cereals and pulses inflation which has remained low for quite some time, will rise at an unprecedented pace," said Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist at Crisil.

"Will monetary policy action be able to contain it? Very honestly, it will not. It will arrest inflation expectations from moving on to the higher side, but fiscal policy has a greater role to play."

The Indian government has introduced measures to calm local prices, including some export restrictions on rice to temper inflation. But consumer prices have remained defiant and stayed above the RBI's upper tolerance limit this year.

A weakening currency is also not helping. The battered Indian rupee hit a new low of 82.32/$ on Friday and was expected to remain under pressure over the next six months, a separate Reuters poll of FX analysts showed.

That is likely to pressure the RBI, which has raised its key repo rate by 190 basis points in four moves this year, to intensify its interest rates hikes.

"Against a more hostile global backdrop and a stickier inflation trajectory at home, we now expect a terminal rate of 6.75% - previously 6.25% - in this cycle," said Sajjid Chinoy, chief India economist at J.P. Morgan.

"To the extent the rupee weakens, there will be passthrough effects to the CPI trajectory."

(Reporting by Arsh Tushar Mogre; Polling by Anant Chandak, Devayani Sathyan and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Arsh Tushar Mogre


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) -0.48% 52.289698 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.72% 48.85 End-of-day quote.-4.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) -0.53% 59.95 Delayed Quote.1.70%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.11% 683 End-of-day quote.15.17%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) -0.54% 80.2175 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
S&P GSCI GRAINS INDEX 1.50% 584.8117 Real-time Quote.12.11%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) -0.51% 82.371 Delayed Quote.10.56%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.50% 61.2153 Delayed Quote.-18.93%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.48% 883.25 End-of-day quote.14.21%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.41% 16.82 End-of-day quote.15.45%
Latest news "Economy"
12:21aGold hits one-week low as solid U.S. jobs data fans rate-hike fears
RE
12:20aIndia's RBI sells dollars as rupee hits record low on U.S. rate hike woes
RE
12:18aAustralian dollar plumbs new 2-1/2-year low, kiwi edges up
RE
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Dented by Fed -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Dented by Fed Outlook
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares drop over 1% on U.S. rate hike jitters
RE
10/09Base metals fall as solid U.S. jobs data adds to rate-hike worries
RE
10/09India's Adani in talks with investors to raise $10 billion- Mint
RE
10/09Singtel's second Australian unit faces cyber attack weeks after Optus data breach
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon.com to invest over 1 billion euros in European electric van, tru..
2Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts restricted after alleged anti-..
3Malaysia's Petronas declares force majeure on gas supply to MLNG Dua
4INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares drop over 1% on U.S. rate hike jitters
5Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For September 20..

HOT NEWS