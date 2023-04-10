BENGALURU, April 10 (Reuters) - India is likely to get "below normal" monsoon rains in 2023, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on Monday. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
