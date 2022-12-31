India monitoring pharma exports to China amid COVID surge - source

India's Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, asked pharma companies and senior government officials to review availability of medicines, and monitor their stocks and prices in a meeting on Thursday, the source told Reuters.

The pharma companies were also asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario and ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including COVID drugs, the source said.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Andrew Heavens)