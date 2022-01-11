Log in
India mulls easing curbs on some Chinese investments - Bloomberg
01/11/2022
(Reuters) - India is said to consider easing curbs on some Chinese investments, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
© Reuters 2022
