India mulls easing curbs on some Chinese investments - Bloomberg

01/11/2022 | 02:24am EST
(Reuters) - India is said to consider easing curbs on some Chinese investments, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
