India panel recommendations for booming online gaming industry

NEW DELHI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - India should create a
regulatory body to classify online games as based on skill or
chance, introduce rules to block prohibited formats and take a
stricter stance on online gambling, a government panel said in a
report seen by Reuters.
The much-awaited report is seen as shaping the future of the
mobile gaming industry in India, estimated to reach $5 billion
by 2025, from $1.5 billion currently.
Here are some of the highlights of the panel's proposed
regulatory framework recommendation in its draft report:
* The federal government should consider enacting a separate
law to regulate online gaming as a "long-term measure". As an
"interim measure", until such a new law is enacted, the industry
can be regulated through rules drafted under India's existing IT
law.
* India's IT ministry would act as the central ministry for
online gaming, except for e-sports and games of chance.
* Any new legal framework should apply to both real money
and free games of skill, including esports, online fantasy
sports, card games and such other casual games that may impose
significant impact. The rules would apply to both gaming
companies in India and those operating outside but targeting
Indian users.
* Creation of a regulatory body for online gaming industry,
which among other things will determine what qualifies as a game
of skill, and certify different gaming formats.
* Inclusion of provisions for a "Code of Ethics" for the
gaming publishers; have due diligence of online gaming
platforms, including a robust greivance redressal mechanism and
mandatory know-your-customer norms.
* Any online gaming platform offering real money online
games to Indian users should have a legal entity incorporated
under Indian law. Provide blocking powers for the government to
deal with unregistered online gaming platforms.
* Have a three-tier dispute resolution mechanism, consisting
of gaming platform, self-regulatory organizations of gaming
platforms and an oversight committee led by an appropriate
ministry.
