India plans to produce 5 mln tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030

NEW DELHI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - India plans to manufacture a
cumulative 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, the
country's power ministry said on Thursday, as it aims to meet
its climate targets and make the country a production and export
hub for the fuel.
Green hydrogen, produced using renewable energy, has some of
the best environmental credentials among cleaner-burning fuels.
It is not currently produced in India on a commercial scale.
India will set up separate manufacturing zones, waive
inter-state power transmission charges for 25 years and provide
connectivity to electric grids on priority to green hydrogen and
ammonia producers in a bid to incentivise production, the
federal power ministry said on Thursday.
"This will reduce dependence on fossil fuel and also reduce
crude oil imports. The objective also is for our country to
emerge as an export hub for green hydrogen and green ammonia,"
the power ministry said in a statement.
India's Power Minister RK Singh said on Wednesday green
hydrogen manufacturers will also be allowed to transmit unused
electricity to the grid.
The incentives announced on Thursday are the first part of
India's national hydrogen policy. The government has not said
when the rest of the policy will be released.
India also plans to provide federal financial support for
the setting up of electrolysers, as it wants to make the use of
green hydrogen mandatory for refineries and fertilizer plants.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Toby Chopra)