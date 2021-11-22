Log in
India plans to release oil together with other consumers, govt sources say

11/22/2021 | 08:25am EST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India plans to release oil from its strategic reserves in coordination with other consumers, three Indian government sources told Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by David Goodman)


