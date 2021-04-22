Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
India posts daily rise of over 300,000 COVID-19 cases, record death toll

04/22/2021 | 12:00am EDT
BENGALURU, April 22 (Reuters) - India on Thursday reported more than 300,000 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, the highest daily global total, while COVID-19-related deaths also jumped by a record.

India's daily jump in cases of 314,835 surpasses the previous highest one-day rise in the world of 297,430 cases posted by the United States in January. India's total cases are now at 15.93 million, while deaths rose by 2,104 to reach a total of 184,657, according to health ministry data.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021


