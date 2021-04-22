India posts daily rise of over 300,000 COVID-19 cases, record death toll

BENGALURU, April 22 (Reuters) - India on Thursday reported
more than 300,000 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, the
highest daily global total, while COVID-19-related deaths also
jumped by a record.
India's daily jump in cases of 314,835 surpasses the
previous highest one-day rise in the world of 297,430 cases
posted by the United States in January. India's total cases are
now at 15.93 million, while deaths rose by 2,104 to reach a
total of 184,657, according to health ministry data.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)