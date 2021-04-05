Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India power demand falls for first time in 35 years

04/05/2021 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Noida

CHENNAI (Reuters) - India's annual electricity demand fell for the first time in at least 35 years in the fiscal year to March, government data reviewed by Reuters showed, mainly due to strict coronavirus-induced lockdowns across the country.

Power demand fell 1% during the year ended March 2021, the data showed, mainly due to the imposition of lockdowns that resulted in a decline in electricity consumption for six straight months ending in August.

Graphic: India's annual electricity demand growth https://graphics.reuters.com/INDIA-ELECTRICITY/DEMAND/yzdvxezgmpx/chart_eikon.jpg

Demand for electricity has picked up since, and generation grew 23.3% in March from a year earlier, a Reuters analysis of daily load despatch data from federal grid operator POSOCO showed, making it the seventh consecutive monthly increase and the fastest since March 2010.

Power generation fell 0.2% during the year 2020/21, compared with the previous year, the POSOCO data showed.

Power generation in March grew much faster than the average increase of 6% in the last six months, mainly because India had imposed an intense nationwide lockdown in the last week of March 2020, resulting in a dramatic fall in power usage.

Graphic: India's monthly power generation over last two years https://graphics.reuters.com/INDIA-ELECTRICITY/DEMAND/yzdpxezwbvx/chart_eikon.jpg

Electricity demand has been steadily increasing this year due to a pickup in economic activity and amid higher temperatures being recorded in March in North India, which could have led to higher use of air conditioning.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Tom Hogue and Rashmi Aich)

By Sudarshan Varadhan


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49aIndonesia's fire-hit Balongan refinery may return to normal this week -Pertamina
RE
04:42aIndian oil corp buys norwegian johan sverdrup crude for the first time as it diversifies oil imports -sources
RE
04:42aIoc to receive 2 million barrels of johan sverdrup crude each in may, june -source
RE
04:37aGlobal money market funds obtain highest inflows in 14 weeks - Lipper
RE
04:34aIndia power demand falls for first time in 35 years
RE
04:27aGlobal money market funds obtain highest inflows in 14 weeks - Lipper
RE
04:26aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : Oil slips to $64 as rising OPEC+, Iranian output weighs
RE
04:23aSubaru to temporarily shut its plant due to chip shortage
RE
04:21aEXCLUSIVE : South Korea steel giant POSCO weighs how to exit Myanmar military-backed venture - sources
RE
04:06aTaiwan rescuers work to bring out last body from wrecked train
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market
2SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC : Stocks gain after bumper U.S. jobs data, bonds smell Fed trouble
3TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD. : ACCELERATION OF THE DEVELOPMENT OF KASHIMA PORT OFFSHORE WIND PROJECT[PDF : 694KB]
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : first-quarter profit likely surged 45% on bumper smartph..
5SOLVAY SA : SOLVAY : announces global price for its Silica products

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ