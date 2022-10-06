India probes deaths in Gambia linked to India-made cough syrup -sources

MUMBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - India is investigating the
deaths of dozens of children in The Gambia that the World Health
Organization (WHO) said may be linked to a cough syrup made in
the south Asian nation, two people from India's health ministry
told Reuters on Thursday.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday
told reporters the U.N. agency was investigating the deaths from
acute kidney injuries with India's drug regulator and New
Delhi-based cough syrup manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals.
The agency informed the Drugs Controller General of India of
the deaths late last month after which the regulator launched an
investigation with state authorities, in tandem with the WHO
probe, the people said.
Maiden manufactured and exported the syrup only to the West
African nation, the people said.
Reuters' calls to a listed telephone number for Maiden went
unanswered as did an emailed request for comment. Calls to the
Drugs Controller General of India outside of office hours also
went unanswered.
India's government has asked the WHO to share its report
linking the deaths with the cough syrup and will take "all
required steps in the matter", the people said.
(Reporting by Krishna Das in New Delhi; Writing by Shilpa
Jamkhandikar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and
Christopher Cushing)