Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India probes illegal immigration after tragedy near Canada border

01/27/2022 | 12:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign post for the small border town of Emerson, near the Canada-U.S border crossing

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian police have detained six people in a crackdown on illegal immigration after four Indians were found frozen to death near the border between the United States and Canada last week, officials said on Thursday.

Hundreds of Indians, mostly from the western states of Punjab and Gujarat, attempt to cross the U.S.-Canada border each year, braving harsh weather conditions in search of a better life and job opportunities in the West.

Police in Gujarat said they identified the four, belonging to a single family, after law enforcement agencies on the border provided photographs of passports and other belongings.

"We are now trying to nab the human traffickers who managed to send this family and others abroad via illegal channels," said police official A.K. Jhala in the state capital of Gandhinagar.

The six detained by police were running a travel and tourism company in the state, he added.

U.S. authorities have charged a U.S. man with human trafficking after the four - a man, woman, baby and teenager - were found dead in the Canadian province of Manitoba, a few yards north of the frontier with Minnesota.

They were among four families from the same village who had travelled to the border this month.

Officials said they got separated from the group of 18 people and were probably caught in a blizzard, resulting in a tragedy described as "mind-blowing" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The situation came to light only when the group was intercepted by authorities and one of them was found to be carrying a backpack with baby supplies, although there was no infant among them.

"The nexus of human trafficking runs deep, often involving local politicians too," said Jhala, adding that people even sell their land and homes to fund efforts to get to the United States or Canada.

A foreign ministry official in the Indian capital of New Delhi said authorities were coordinating with border officials in the United States and Canada to investigate the illegal immigration case.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.20% 1.42591 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. -1.73% 12.49 Delayed Quote.-7.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:03aU.S. yields rise, Asian shares and European futures tumble as Powell warns on inflation
RE
01:00aFed tightening a sign to get the 'heck out' of U.S. stocks
RE
01:00aInvestors look to prune portfolio risk as Fed hawkishness rules markets
RE
01:00aAS OMICRON EBBS, ENGLAND REVIVES PLAN A : living with COVID
RE
01:00aIN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week
RE
12:58aGSK : Berenberg raises target price to 1700p from 1630p…
RE
12:56aIndian bond yields spike, rupee falls as hawkish Fed sparks outflow concerns
RE
12:54aU.S. urges de-escalation over Ukraine, offers Russia diplomatic path
RE
12:51aIndia probes illegal immigration after tragedy near Canada border
RE
12:47aIndia probes illegal immigration after tragedy near Canada border
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks shed gains, Treasury yields jump as Fed signals rate hikes could..
2Evergrande targets restructuring proposal within six months as state ti..
3Spotify removing Neil Young's music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum
4Tesla forecasts 2022 growth above 50%, despite supply chain challenges
5Financial year 2021: Exceptionally high demand

HOT NEWS