India proposes new wording on phasing coal "down" not "out"

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - India's environment and climate
minister Bhupender Yadav said after discussions with other
countries it has proposed new wording for the final agreement
that would phase down unabated coal power instead of previous
language to phase it out.
"Including escalating efforts to phase down unabated coal
power, and phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies," he told
delegates.
Shortly before the plenary began, envoys from the United
States and European Union met with their Indian and Chinese
counterparts to discuss the coal language, according to a member
of the Indian delegation.
Immediately before the meeting, U.S. special envoy John
Kerry was overheard by Reuters telling his Chinese counterpart
Xie Zhenhua "You’re supposed to be phasing out coal over the
next 20 years, you just signed an agreement with us."
