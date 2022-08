The federal government almost every year raises the floor price for cane, also known as Fair And Remunerative Price.

But Uttar Pradesh state, the country's top cane producer, invariably raises the floor price further due to its millions of cane growers, an influential voting bloc.

The government on Wednesday also raised base recovery rate for the floor price to 10.25% from 10% earlier.

