  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

India raises windfall tax on crude, diesel, aviation fuel

01/02/2023 | 02:05pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil tankers are seen parked at a yard outside a fuel depot on the outskirts of Kolkata

(Reuters) - India has raised windfall tax on petroleum, crude oil and aviation turbine fuel, according to a government order dated Jan. 2.

It raised windfall tax on crude oil to 2,100 rupees ($25.38) per tonne from 1,700 rupees ($20.55), effective on Tuesday, the order said.

The federal government also raised export tax on diesel to 7.5 rupees per litre from 5 rupees, while raising the windfall tax on ATF to 4.5 rupees per litre from 1.5 rupees, the document showed.

India, the world's largest consumer and importer of oil, has been buying Russian crude barrels at well below a $60 price cap agreed by the West.

The country in July imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and levies on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners sought overseas markets to gain from robust refining margins, instead of selling at lower-than-market rates in the country.

($1 = 82.7450 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.77% 85.95 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.98% 439.8771 Real-time Quote.0.00%
WTI 0.00% 80.492 Delayed Quote.0.00%
