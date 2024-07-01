(Reuters) - The Indian government has raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 6,000 rupees ($72) per metric ton from 3,250 rupees, effective from July 2, according to a notification issued on Monday.

India had on June 15 cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 3,250 rupees per metric ton from 5,200 rupees a fortnight before.

The windfall tax is revised every fortnight.

From July 2022, India started taxing crude oil production and exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel to regulate private refiners that wanted to sell fuel overseas instead of locally to gain from robust refining margins.

($1 = 83.4380 Indian rupees)

