Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India rate cuts bets fall as recovery gains hold, inflation stays high

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/15/2020 | 02:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India inside its office in New Delhi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Negative real rates in India and recovering growth alongside high inflation suggest its central bank has little room for more monetary stimulus, but policy is likely to stay accommodative, economists and analysts said.

Industrial production in September grew for the first time in six months while green shoots are also visible in rising goods and services tax collections, higher energy consumption, and an uptick in the purchasing managers' index among other gauges.

With inflation staying above 7% in October for a second straight month, well above the RBI's medium term target of 4%, views that India is near the end of the current rate cutting cycle have become more pronounced.

"The inflation rate has been consistently ahead of not only your target rate but the upper end of your target range as well. Ideally, you should be looking at rate hikes right now," said Sameer Narang, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

Though the central bank is unable to hike rates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic activity, it would still be mindful of the long-term impact of negative real interest rates on the economy, economists believe.

High inflation is a risk the RBI cannot afford to ignore, Nomura economists wrote in a note.

JOKER IN THE PACK

The RBI said on Wednesday that prospects for economic recovery have brightened, a comment interpreted by some analysts that the bank may not need to do much more to boost growth.

If the upturn is sustained over the next few months, the RBI said it expects the economy to break out of the contraction seen in the first two quarters and return to positive growth in the December quarter.

Rating agency Moody's on Thursday revised its 2020/21 growth forecast to a 8.9% contraction from its earlier forecast of 9.6%, citing the steady decline in new and active COVID-19 cases since September.

But COVID-19 is widely seen as the joker in the pack by most analysts.

They said the central bank would help banks and corporates through lower borrowing costs unless a second wave of infections forces it to provide more direct support through rate cuts.

India's daily coronavirus infections are less than half their peak hit in September, but the economy is still recovering from sweeping lockdowns to check the pandemic's spread.

Since March, the RBI has slashed the repo rate by 115 basis points to cushion the shock from the crisis.

"Given the fragile state of the economy, the RBI is likely to continue with its accommodative stance for a prolonged period," Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Securities said.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat in Mumbai; Editing by Alasdair Pal and Kim Coghill)

By Swati Bhat

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF BARODA 2.08% 46.55 End-of-day quote.-54.32%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -3.17% 763 End-of-day quote.-47.56%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. -2.73% 505.7 End-of-day quote.-10.24%
PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -1.40% 1200 End-of-day quote.-37.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42aAsia forms world's biggest trade bloc, a China-backed group excluding U.S.
RE
04:04aBrexit deal 'very difficult but very doable' - Irish foreign minister
RE
03:43aSHELF DRILLING : Primary Insider Notification
PU
03:31a2020/11/15PREMIER : RCEP marks victory of multilateralism and free trade
PU
03:29aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Phone Call with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic
PU
03:09aChina aims for moderate export expansion, no longer focuses on surplus - think tank
RE
03:03aEgypt unemployment dropped to 7.3% in July-Sept -statistics agency
RE
03:03aEgypt's unemployment drops 0.5% year-on-year to 7.3% in july-sept 2020 - capmas
RE
03:02aNMC founder BR Shetty stopped from flying to UAE by Indian immigration - source
RE
03:00aRussia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, a China-backed group excluding U.S.
2Australia hopes Asia-Pacific trade deal will improve ties with China - report
3JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP C : China finds coronavirus on frozen beef, tripe from various countries
4BLACK FRIDAY DYSON DEALS (2020): Top Early Hair Dryer, Fan, Vacuum & Air Purifier Deals Identified by Deal ..
5FACEBOOK INC : Parler Makes Play for Conservatives Mad at Facebook, Twitter -- 10th Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group