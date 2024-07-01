MUMBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - India received 11% less rainfall than normal in June as all regions except the south received below-average rains after the monsoon lost momentum in mid-June, weather department data showed on Monday.

The central, north-western and north-eastern regions received 14%, 33%, and 13% below average rainfall, respectively, in June, data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.

The southern region received 14% above average rainfall, it showed. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)