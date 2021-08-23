Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India refiners' July crude processing catches up with demand rebound

08/23/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker rides a bicycle at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation refinery in Mumbai, India

(Reuters) - Indian refiners' crude throughput in July bounced to its highest in three months, as the easing of coronavirus restrictions boosted economic activity and fed demand for fuel.

Provisional government data on Monday showed refiners processed 4.58 million barrels per day (19.38 million tonnes) of crude oil last month, about 1.9% higher than 4.50 million bpd processed in June.

On a year-on-year basis, refiners' crude oil throughput in July jumped about 9.6%, while crude oil production fell about 3% to 602,000 bpd (2.55 million tonnes), the data showed.

Fuel demand also climbed last month to its highest since April as pandemic restrictions and lockdowns were unwound in most states. [O/INDIA2]

Still, heavy monsoon rains in some regions caused large-scale flooding in early August, easing demand from gasoil and gasoline, preliminary sales data showed last week.

Refiners in India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, are set to invest 2 trillion rupees ($26.96 billion) to boost oil refining capacity by 20% by 2025, junior oil minister Rameswar Teli said this month.

Indian refiners operated at an average rate of 91.34% of capacity in July, up from 89.59% of capacity in June, the government data s
howed. Graphic: India's July crude oil throughput jumps to 3-month high,

India's top refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), last month operated its directly owned plants at 95.74% capacity, as per the data. It expects to ramp up refining to full capacity within a quarter as demand picks up.

Reliance, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, operated its plants at 86.79% capacity in July.

The state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is scooping up rising volumes of U.S. crude, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

India begun selling oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to state-run refiners as it implements a new policy to commercialise its federal storage by leasing out space, three sources familiar with the matter said last week.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Swati Verma


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -0.77% 451.7 Delayed Quote.19.44%
CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -3.69% 97.75 End-of-day quote.-8.35%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -0.63% 245.65 Delayed Quote.13.45%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.48% 103 Delayed Quote.13.80%
MANGALORE REFINERY AND PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED -3.03% 41.55 End-of-day quote.17.21%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 1.41% 111.75 Delayed Quote.18.43%
OIL INDIA LIMITED 1.08% 168.15 Delayed Quote.54.89%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.66% 2162.35 Delayed Quote.8.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pRICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Orbit to go public through $3.2 billion SPAC merger
RE
05:53pIndia refiners' July crude processing catches up with demand rebound
RE
05:44pAFGJ ALLIANCE FOR GLOBAL JUSTICE : Join the Campaign to Free Alex Saab!
PU
05:38pNorwegian firm dnv says requires the application of a series of internal reviews by another group of international experts on metro collapse
RE
05:37pNorwegian firm dnv says beginning most complex phase of analysis into mexico city metro collapse
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.48% to 87.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.38% to $1.1746 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.70% to $1.3722 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 0.08% to 109.69 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:22pFed's Jackson Hole shift shows Delta variant's ability to skew plans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK
2Delta variant, having put kibosh on Fed event, begins to menace recovery
3PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS N : Share repurchase programma
4Bitcoin price rises past $50,000 then retreats
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Adobe, Baozun, Fafetch, Hydro One, Ontrak

HOT NEWS