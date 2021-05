MUMBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - India reported on Saturday 326,098 new coronavirus infections over the prior 24 hours, taking its tally to 24.37 million, while deaths showed a slight fall, to 3,890.

Over the past week, the south Asian nation has added about 1.7 million new cases and more than 20,000 deaths. Its death toll stands at 266,207, health ministry data shows. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Swati Bhat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)