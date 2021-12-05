Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India reports highest COVID-19 fatalities since July as states update tallies

12/05/2021 | 12:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman and her son walk past a graffiti on a street, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India on Sunday reported its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths since July after two states revised their death tolls.

The eastern state of Bihar added 2,426 unrecorded deaths while the southern state of Kerala added 263 deaths to their tallies on Sunday, a federal health ministry spokesperson told Reuters.

The revised figures took single-day deaths to 2,796, the highest since July 21, according to a Reuters tally.

A devastating second wave in March and April this year saw thousands of deaths and millions affected.

Indian states have continued to add unreported COVID-19 deaths in recent months, lending weight to some medical experts' opinions that such deaths are much higher than the reported number of 473,326.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12aThe Industrial Production Index, October, 10/2021
PU
02:12aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA supports Yaoundé in adopting a new economic resilience plan in light of COVID-19
PU
02:05aJapanese princess celebrates coming of age
RE
12:58aIndia reports highest COVID-19 fatalities since July as states update tallies
RE
12/04Dyson splits with Malaysia supplier, stoking concern over migrant worker treatment
RE
12/04China will encourage listing of leading futures firms, to issue futures law
RE
12/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's sci-tech innovation empowers high-tech development
PU
12/04Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith Jointly Attend the Opening Ceremony of the China-Laos Railway
PU
12/04MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi Chairs and Delivers a Keynote Speech at the Third Ministerial Meeting of the China-CELAC Forum
PU
12/04Australia to raise its 2022 economic growth forecast - treasurer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Indian salesmen threaten supply disruptions in protest against Reliance
2General Announcement::Sarine Names Matthew Tratner General Manager and ..
3Digital Media : DMS Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Relea..
4Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH hosts handicapped persons in a train..
5Omani Qatari Telecommunications SAOG : Ooredoo Named the Most Outstandi..

HOT NEWS