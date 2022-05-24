Log in
India restricts sugar exports for the first time in 6 years - government order

05/24/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar to load it onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian has restricted sugar exports for the first time in six years to prevent a surge in domestic prices and asked traders to secure permission for overseas sale of the sweetener from June 1 to Oct. 31, the government said in a notification on Tuesday.

Trade and government officials earlier said India could restrict sugar exports, potentially capping this season's exports at 10 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
