India rice export curbs to end a decade of price stability

*
Global rice inventories could fall to lowest in 5 years
-traders
*
Rival exporters can't make up loss of India rice shipments
*
Global rice demand will outstrip supply -Rice Exporters
Assoc
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - India's recent
curbs on rice exports could trigger a rally in global prices
after more than a decade of stability, traders said, as New
Delhi's protectionist move coincides with falling output in
other major producers and rising global demand.
Uneven monsoon rains hit rice planting in India,
prompting the export restrictions in September, and floods have
cut output in Pakistan even as consumption has grown in top
importers such as Bangladesh and the Philippines. That's why
forecasters are saying global demand will outstrip production in
2022/23.
This is bad for Asian and African countries that use rice as
a staple, some of which import as much as 60% of their supply.
Since India - the world's biggest rice exporter - banned
exports of broken rice and slapped a 20% export tax on some
non-basmati varieties, global rice prices have jumped more than
10%. Last month, the Food and Agriculture Organization's global
rice price index rose 2.2% to hit an 18-month high.
"The international market has gone up and it will go up
further," said Nitin Gupta, vice president for Olam India's rice
business.
Governments worldwide had already been struggling to tame
food inflation because of COVID-19 disruptions to production and
supply chains, and then Russia's invasion of Ukraine removed
millions of tonnes of foodstuffs from global markets, pushing
inflation to a record earlier this year.
Still, before India implemented its export curbs a few
months ago, industry and government officials in Asia were
saying rice prices would hold steady due to ample stocks.
Rice, unlike wheat, was insulated from the Russia-Ukraine
war as neither country is a big producer, and supplies of the
grain had remained relatively steady during the COVID-related
disruptions for other foodstuffs.
Now, however, top exporters Thailand and Vietnam sit on
insufficient inventories to make up for India's curb on exports
and widespread output losses. Global rice inventories could fall
to their lowest in at least five years in 2023, three global
traders said, citing internal assessments.
"Since India cornered 40% of the global trade, it's not easy
for others to replace falling Indian shipments when demand is
rising from leading importers," Gupta said.
OUTPUT FORECASTS LOWERED
The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) has cut its global
rice production estimate for 2022/23 to 508 million tonnes, the
lowest in four years. Just a month ago, the agency was expecting
output for the year at 512 million tonnes.
Some top global trading houses, though, expect a sharper
fall to around 500 million tonnes because of the extreme weather
conditions that threaten crop yields in countries such as China,
India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
In India, dry weather conditions delayed the sowing of rice,
with many farmers not planting the crop at all, and then
torrential rains damaged ripening paddy fields, raising concerns
about food inflation.
India's summer-sown rice output is likely to fall to 105
million tonnes in 2022/23, down 6%, the farm ministry said in
September, and private traders estimate it could fall as low as
100 million tonnes.
Rice output in China, biggest consumer of the grain, could
drop 2.9% from a year ago to 206 million tonnes due to higher
temperatures and drought in some rice-growing regions, according
Shanghai JC Intelligence Co Ltd, a consultancy.
This is a big change from last year, when India's record
21.2 million tonnes of rice exports - 30% cheaper than rival
suppliers - helped cap global prices while other food
commodities soared due to supply disruptions.
After the September curb, India's rice exports are set to
fall by around a quarter this year.
FALLING DOWN IN ASIA
Almost all top producers are beset with lower rice output,
and global demand will likely outstrip supply, said B.V. Krishna
Rao, president of India's Rice Exporters Association.
India's export restrictions have helped rival suppliers
Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar increase their sales, but they
have limited surplus stocks for exports, Rao said.
Vietnam's unmilled rice output is forecast to hold flat to
last year's 43 million tonnes, according to government data.
Neighboring Thailand is aiming to export 7.5 million tonnes
this year, up about 7% from its previous target of 7 million
tonnes, said Anucha Burapachaisri, a government spokesman.
Together the two can add no more than an extra 2 million
tonnes of rice to fill the void left by India, traders said.
Meanwhile, Pakistan cannot capitalize on India's export
curbs after severe flooding ravaged its crop. Its rice output
could fall 18% to 7.4 million tonnes, according to the USDA.
Other Asian producers such as China, Bangladesh and the
Philippines were, like India, hit by unfavorable weather
conditions, including drought, flooding, typhoons and cyclones.
"The exceptional confluence of events in Asia will badly hit
consumers in many parts of the world and many poor consumers
will have to either buy far more expensive, superior grades or
go without rice," said Himanshu Agarwal, executive director at
Satyam Balajee, India's biggest rice exporter.
"The choice will be difficult."
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj; Additional
reporting by Khanh Vu in Hanoi, Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok,
Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila, and Dominique Patton in Beijing;
Editing by Tom Hogue)