STORY: Friendicoes, one of the groups working with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to round up the canines, said it has picked up 234 dogs using nets and moved them to its three shelters in the city.

The organization's co-founder, Geeta Seshamani said MCD's decision was "both for security reasons and for perhaps maybe prestige of the country."

Nawab, a caretaker at the shelter, said the dogs would be released after the summit back to where they were captured.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) did not directly link the removal of stray dogs to the summit, stating that the canines are being picked up "only on an urgent need basis."