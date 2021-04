NEW DELHI, April 13 (Reuters) - India reported 161,736 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, hitting the world's highest daily tally once again, for a total of 13.69 million cases, health ministry data showed.

Deaths rose by 879 to 171,058. Numbers typically fall on Tuesdays because of delayed results from tests done on weekends. (Reporting by Rama Venkat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)