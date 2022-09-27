India's Adani Group to invest over $100 bln in next decade

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group will
invest more than $100 billion over the next decade, most of it
in the energy transition business, its Chairman Gautam Adani
said on Tuesday, as the ports-to-energy conglomerate accelerates
an already aggressive expansion plan.
After founding the group in 1988 as a commodities trading
business, the 60-year-old has ventured into multiple sectors,
mainly in the infrastructure space and in line with the
priorities of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"As a group, we will invest over $100 billion of capital in
the next decade," Adani, the world's second-richest person,
told the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore.
"We have earmarked 70% of this investment for the energy
transition space. We are already the world’s largest solar
player, and we intend to do far more."
He did not say how the investments would be financed. Debt
research firm CreditSights said earlier this month it was
concerned about the group's leverage, though the group said its
ratios were healthy and in line with industry benchmarks.
Adani has a personal fortune of $143 billion, according to
Forbes, behind only Elon Musk. The combined market
capitalisation of the group’s listed companies is $260 billion,
growing exponentially in recent years.
The Adani Group has announced deals worth billions of
dollars this year alone, the biggest one being its $10.5 billion
acquisition of Holcim AG's cement businesses in India -
Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd.
Gautam Adani said the group wanted to be an inexpensive
producer of green hydrogen - which is extracted from water using
electrolysis in a process powered by renewable energy.
He said the group was in the process of building a 10
gigawatt (GW) silicon-based photo-voltaic chain, a 10 GW
wind-turbine manufacturing facility and a 5 GW hydrogen
electrolyser factory.
"It is an absolute game changer for India and opens up the
unprecedented possibility that India could one day become a net
energy exporter," he said.
India is currently the world's third-largest crude importer
and consumer.
Adani said his group was India's largest airport operator
with 25% of passenger traffic and 40% of air cargo. It is also
the largest ports and logistics company in India with a 30%
market share.
(Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Christopher Cushing and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)