Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's African oil imports hit 10-month high in August: shipping data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 11:05am EDT
A boy walks past an oil tanker train stationed at a railway station in Ghaziabad

India's oil imports from Africa jumped to their highest in 10 months in August as refiners switched out more expensive crude from the Middle East, shipping data provided by trade sources showed.

The world's third biggest oil importer shipped in about 3.95 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in August, the highest volume since April, with African nations accounting for about 17.5%, or an eleven month high of 688,000 bpd, the data showed.

"Spot prices of west African oil versus Brent were down in the most part of July compared with June. That along with lower freight offered an opportunity to buy Nigerian oil," said Ehsan Ul Haq, analyst with Refinitiv.

He said in order to raise revenue, Nigeria was supplying more oil in July than it pledged under a production cut agreement between OPEC and its allies, while Angola was scouting for a new market after the Chinese cut purchases.

"And the new home was India."

An internal OPEC report showed Iraq and Nigeria were the least compliant over the May-July period.

Strengthening diesel cracks also prompted Indian refiners to buy African grades, while an increase in official selling prices by key gulf producers including Saudi Arabia deterred them, Haq said.

India also shipped in Venezuelan oil in August after a gap of two months as Reliance Industries obtained permission from the U.S. to swap diesel for oil.

Higher intake of Nigerian and Venezuelan oil lifted the share of OPEC's oil in India's overall August imports to 77.6%, the highest since January, from 67.2% last month, the data showed.

OPEC's share was, however, at a record low over the April-August period, the first five months of the fiscal year.

Graphic: Opec's share of India's oil imports drop to record low https://graphics.reuters.com/INDIA-OIL/xlbvgjnmjpq/anand1.JPG

The share of Middle Eastern oil shrank to 62.4%, the lowest in three months, from 71.3% last month, while that of Latin America rose to 9.7% from 6.3%.

Graphic: Share of various regions in India's oil imports https://graphics.reuters.com/INDIA-OIL/rlgvdjwqxvo/anand3.JPG

During the month Iraq remained the top oil supplier to India followed by Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. Nigeria, which was the 8th largest supplier to India in July, rose to No.4, pushing the U.S. to fifth position.

Kuwait stayed at No. 6 while Venezuela, replaced Colombia, as the seventh top supplier.

Graphic: India's oil imports from key suppliers https://graphics.reuters.com/INDIA-OIL/jbyvrmjbqpe/anand2.JPG

By Nidhi Verma

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:28aTrump administration will continue reviewing TikTok deal for best interest of U.S.
RE
11:23aSri Lanka seeks at least $1.9 mln damage from owner of fire-hit tanker
RE
11:20aOil prices up 3% as U.S. crude inventories fall, hurricane hits output
RE
11:20aMorgan Stanley doesn't expect trading boom to continue
RE
11:17aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. pushes arms sales surge to Taiwan, needling China - sources
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:13aU.S. Retail Sales Rose 0.6% in August -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:13aU.S. Retail Sales Rose 0.6% in August -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
3GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
4SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
5SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken cuts jobs, closes Swedish branches to invest ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group