India's April-Sept fiscal deficit touches $74.91 bln, tax receipts rise

NEW DELHI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - India's federal fiscal
deficit in the first half of the financial year through
September rose to 6.20 trillion rupees ($74.91 billion) from
5.27 trillion a year earlier, though rising tax collections
helped offset a higher subsidy bill.
India's fiscal deficit for the April to
September period touched 37.3% of annual estimates, official
data showed on Monday, as the government spent more on
fertiliser, food and fuel subsidies.
Net tax collections during April-September rose to 10.12
trillion rupees, about 10% higher than a year before, helping
the government despite growing fears of a shortfall in receipts
from the sale of stakes in state-run firms this year.
The federal government's spending bill is expected to rise
by nearly 2 trillion rupees this fiscal year, according to
several economists' estimates, following higher allocations for
subsidies, stretching the fiscal deficit.
However, a rise in goods and services tax receipts helped by
a pick-up in urban demand and higher inflation could help to
meet the budgeted fiscal deficit target, they said.
Total expenditure for the first six months of the current
financial year was 18.24 trillion rupees, compared to 16.26
trillion rupees a year earlier, data showed.
In February, while presenting the annual budget, Finance
Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit target at
6.4% of gross domestic product for 2022/23 starting April,
compared to 6.7% in the previous fiscal year.
The government aims to spend nearly 40 trillion rupees in
the current financial year, up about 4% from the previous year
but down in real terms due to near 7% inflation this year.
($1 = 82.7620 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Philippa
Fletcher and Jan Harvey)