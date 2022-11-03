Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India's Attero to set up lithium-ion battery recycling plant

11/03/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's largest electronics recycling firm Attero Recycling said on Thursday it will invest 6 billion rupees ($72.4 million) to set up its second lithium-ion battery recycling plant in the country.

The plant will increase Attero's battery recycling capacity to 19,500 tonnes by the end of 2023 from 4,500 tonnes currently, the World Bank-backed company said in a statement. It will be built in the southern state of Telangana.

Attero, whose clients include Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, intends to recycle 300,000 tonnes of lithium-ion batteries within the next five years.

It expects 35% of its global capacity to be built in Europe, 35% in the United States, 20% in India and 10% in Indonesia.

"The input capacity of the plant will be 15,000 tonnes per annum, and we're expecting a slightly higher output from it," Attero Chief Executive Nitin Gupta said in an interview.

The plant will function at full capacity by December next year, he added.

The company said in June it would spend $1 billion in the next five years and add plants in Poland, Ohio and Indonesia as part of its global expansion.

($1 = 82.8825 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Tanvi Mehta


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 1.52% 16650 End-of-day quote.-0.89%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.30% 165000 End-of-day quote.-21.05%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.67% 59600 End-of-day quote.-23.88%
Latest news "Economy"
04:56aUK investors pull $208 million from property funds in October, biggest monthly outflow since June 2021
RE
04:56aECB's Centeno says large part of rate hikes should have been done
RE
04:56aIreland service sector growth slows but input costs below recent peak
AN
04:52aVW's SEAT says is optimistic in finding solutions on Spain's subsidy offer
RE
04:51aFrench energy minister says fuel supply crisis over
RE
04:51aECB can't just mirror Fed moves, Lagarde says
RE
04:51aTelenet in talks with French telco Orange on network access
RE
04:50aAdani Total Gas Q2 profit rises marginally
RE
04:48aKenya private sector growth slows in Oct as prices rise -PMI
RE
04:45aSainsbury's sees shoppers spreading out cost of Christmas
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW Q3 automotive margin grows to 8.9%
2Sibanye-Stillwater 3Q Earnings Fell; 2022 US Production Seen at Lower E..
3BNP Paribas : 3Q22 - Press release results
4THYSSENKRUPP : Downgraded to Neutral by Deutsche Bank
5Stellantis N : Third Quarter 2022 Shipments and Revenues

HOT NEWS