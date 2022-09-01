India's August diesel demand slumps due to monsoon rains

Fuel demand in India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, typically falls during the four-month monsoon season beginning in June as parts of the country are hit by heavy floods.

Gasoil demand in August fell 4.9% from July to 6.12 million tonnes while gasoline demand rose 5.8% to 2.82 million tonnes, the data showed.

Monsoon rains reduce demand from the agriculture sector as irrigation-related requirements decrease. Gasoil accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption and is directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy.

State retailers Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd own about 90% of the country's retail fuel outlets.

