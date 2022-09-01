Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's August diesel demand slumps due to monsoon rains

09/01/2022 | 09:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People get their two-wheelers filled with petrol at a fuel station in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Gasoil sales by Indian state retailers in August fell from a month earlier as monsoon rains restricted mobility while high inflation curtailed overall demand for goods, preliminary sales data shows.

Fuel demand in India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, typically falls during the four-month monsoon season beginning in June as parts of the country are hit by heavy floods.

Gasoil demand in August fell 4.9% from July to 6.12 million tonnes while gasoline demand rose 5.8% to 2.82 million tonnes, the data showed.

Monsoon rains reduce demand from the agriculture sector as irrigation-related requirements decrease. Gasoil accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption and is directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy.

State retailers Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd own about 90% of the country's retail fuel outlets.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Nidhi Verma


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.82% 331.35 Delayed Quote.-14.74%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.96% 245.9 Delayed Quote.-16.69%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.49% 71.15 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.77% 93.55 Delayed Quote.28.14%
S&P GSCI GAS OIL INDEX -5.30% 944.5471 Real-time Quote.61.39%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -2.57% 337.8683 Real-time Quote.26.59%
WTI -1.85% 87.577 Delayed Quote.22.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:41aIndia's August diesel demand slumps due to monsoon rains
RE
09:39aHouse panel announces agreement to get Trump financial records -statement
RE
09:37aLow rate of flood insurance cover spells danger as climate crisis deepens
RE
09:33aCanada factory activity shrinks on sagging output, new orders
RE
09:33aGermany should not rely on gas coming via Nord Stream 1 in winter - minister
RE
09:32aHigh inflation is bad for UK productivity - BoE's Mann
RE
09:26aEU regulator backs Omicron-adapted COVID shots
RE
09:25aJ&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit
RE
09:19aBiden confronts extremism at perilous moment for presidency, country
RE
09:11aDon't work in "lonely home silos", Jefferies CEO tells staff
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China opposes U.S. move barring Nvidia from selling it high-end chips
2Analysis-New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams
3Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
4European markets watchdog on red alert for Ukraine war contagion
5CEMEX B de C : announces closing of divestment of its operations in Cos..

HOT NEWS