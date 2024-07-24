By Fabiana Negrin Ochoa and Kimberley Kao

There was much to like in India's budget: a lower fiscal deficit target, commitment to keep public debt on a declining path, and a pledge to continue driving growth via capital expenditure.

The show of fiscal prudence soothed concerns among some economists who had fretted that under the new coalition government, policy could pivot toward populism. Markets bristled at some of the tax measures announced, but analysts say the impact is likely to be short-lived and on the whole, the budget keeps India's economy on the right track.

"The government ticked all crucial macro-prudential boxes," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

The budget announced Tuesday--the first since voters denied Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party an outright majority amid discontent over employment and living costs--targeted job creation and infrastructure spending, particularly for manufacturing.

It also promised to lay the groundwork for long-term land, labor, capital and technology reforms, which economists view as critical to India's economic trajectory.

The balancing act between fiscal consolidation and more capital expenditure delivered what economists at HSBC Global Research termed a "winning stroke--the art of lowering the deficit, but not growth."

The math seems credible, with nominal gross domestic product growth for fiscal 2025 of 10.5% reasonable and the fiscal deficit target achievable, HSBC Chief India Economist Pranjul Bhandari said in a note.

The budget was divisive on the tax front, proposing higher taxes on capital gains, including on income earned from share buybacks. That weighed on market sentiment, with India's blue-chip Nifty index and benchmark Sensex both dropping after the announcement.

"At a time when the equity indices are at an all-time high, the government has tried to take a share out of the growth and the profits earned by the investors from the capital market," Nilesh Sharma, president & executive director of Samco Securities, said in a note.

The budget also proposed raising securities transaction taxes to discourage retail investors from dealing in futures and options.

"It's a people's budget, not for markets," with many policies centering on employment and manufacturing, leaving equity markets "stressed" about taxation, Aastha Gudwani, India economist at BofA Securities, said in a note.

Indeed, the tax changes are a bit of a mixed bag. On the one hand, there are income tax cuts and concessions for households: the increased standard deduction for salaried taxpayers should benefit 40 million people; tax brackets at the lower end of the income pyramid have been widened so more individuals can qualify for lower rates; and the exemption limit for capital gains on some financial assets has been raised, Nomura analysts said in a note.

On the other hand, there's the tweaks to capital gains and securities transaction taxes, which Nomura views as a continuation of authorities' efforts to curb "frothy retail enthusiasm in the markets."

Still, analysts think knee-jerk reactions to tax changes will be fleeting. Longer term, the budget likely bolsters the case to invest in India.

Aside from allocating billions for job creation and infrastructure to bring India into the next phase of economic development, the budget proposed business-friendly measures like lowering the corporate tax rate on foreign companies to attract more investment from overseas.

There were a slew of measures to boost India's micro, small and medium-size enterprises--which estimates say contribute as much as 30% of the country's gross domestic product. The budget also scrapped the so-called angel tax applied to funding for startups, which some say has hindered the creation of new businesses.

The spillovers should benefit a variety of sectors, analysts say.

"Increased emphasis on job creation, energy transition, and credit to small firms is set to boost growth in laggard sectors," HSBC strategists said in a note.

The consumer and automobile sectors should gain from the personal income tax and job creation changes, while measures to improve credit availability for MSMEs and farmers should benefit lenders active in these segments, and renewables firms stand to benefit from changes in import duties, they said.

Despite initially spooking some investors, markets will likely look past the short-term hit, and the budget keeps India's "medium-term growth story intact," HSBC said.

