Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's COVID vaccinations hit 2 billion, new cases at four-month high

07/17/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A policeman reacts as he receives a booster dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre, in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government's COVID-19 vaccinations hit 2 billion on Sunday, with booster doses underway for all adults, as daily infections hit four-month high, official data showed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the vaccination milestone, celebrating the world's largest and longest-running inoculation campaign, which began last year.

"India creates history again!" Modi said in a tweet. The prime minister has faced allegations from the opposition of mishandling the pandemic that experts claim killed millions. The government rejects the claims.

Health ministry data shows the COVID death toll at 525,709, with 49 deaths recorded overnight.

New cases rose 20,528 over the past 24 hours, the highest since Feb. 20, according to data compiled by Reuters.

The country of 1.35 billion people has lifted most COVID-related restrictions, and international travel has recovered robustly.

Some 80% of the inoculations have been the AstraZeneca vaccine made domestically, called Covishield. Others include domestically developed Covaxin and Corbevax, and Russia's Sputnik V.

The federal government has been accelerating its booster campaign to avert the spread of infections, edging higher in the eastern states of Assam, West Bengal and Karnataka in the south.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Rupam Jain and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37aRussia raises quota for sunflower oil exports
RE
05:12aCrew killed in cargo plane crash in Greece, airline Meridian says
RE
05:03aIndia's COVID vaccinations hit 2 billion, new cases at four-month high
RE
04:47aFour killed in sheriff's department helicopter crash in New Mexico
RE
04:28aCargo plane with Serbian defence material crashes in northern Greece
RE
04:23aCargo plane with Serbian defence material crashes in northern Greece
RE
04:19aUkraine war shows West's dominance is ending as China rises, Blair says
RE
04:17aCMOC's Congo mine suspends copper and cobalt exports
RE
04:17a'Captain Taiwan' President Tsai launches local election campaign
RE
04:12a'Captain Taiwan' President Tsai launches local election campaign
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's ANZ in advanced talks to buy Suncorp's banking arm-media
2CHINA'S CMOC SUSPENDS COPPER AND COBALT EXPORTS FROM TENKE FUNGU…
3CMOC's Congo mine suspends copper and cobalt exports
4United Breweries : Annual General Meeting
5Russia raises quota for sunflower oil exports

HOT NEWS