Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's Congress fires five state chiefs after poll drubbing

03/15/2022 | 02:26pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sonia Gandhi, leader of India's main opposition Congress party, shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the sixth phase of general election in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's opposition Congress party on Tuesday fired the local chiefs of five states after humiliating losses in recent elections, as it tries to reinvent itself ahead of the next national election in 2024 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party is expected to win.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) thrashed Congress in the last two general elections in 2014 and 2019. Having ruled the country for much of its independent history, Congress is now in power in only three of India's 31 major states and federal territories.

It lost power in Punjab state last week to a decade-old party, while the BJP retained control of four other states where elections were held in the past month.

A Congress spokesperson said its president Sonia Gandhi had asked state party heads of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to resign "in order to facilitate reorganisation" of their local units.

The party's top leadership met on Sunday to analyse the losses, during which Gandhi and her two children who are in senior positions had offered to resign.

Senior Congress members, however, said they would continue to back the Nehru-Gandhi family, which has controlled the party for decades since the time of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Modi has repeatedly denounced Congress's dynastic politics.

Congress said in a statement on Sunday it "unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress president to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges".

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:36aU.S. implements new rules requiring broadcasters to identify foreign-government program
RE
10:35aUkraine parliament extends martial law by a month
RE
10:33aABU DHABI CROWN PRINCE TO JAPANESE PM : UAE keen to maintain energy security, global markets stability
RE
10:33aWorkers at Exxon Mobil refinery in Texas vote to retain USW union after lockout
RE
10:32aOPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook from Ukraine war, inflation
RE
10:31aEuropean leaders visit Kyiv; Zelenskiy hints at compromise outside NATO
RE
10:27aWall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus
RE
10:26aIndia's Zomato and Blinkit reach merger agreement - TechCrunch
RE
10:26aIndia's Congress fires five state chiefs after poll drubbing
RE
10:26aUkraine raises $185 million at debt auction for war effort, says finance ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Azelis : Results Presentation
2Microsoft announces quarterly dividend
3BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
4Cigarette maker Imperial Brands in talks to transfer Russian business
5COVID, War and Fed push world stocks down for 4th day

HOT NEWS