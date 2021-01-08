Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's December fuel demand scales 11-month peak as recovery gathers pace

01/08/2021 | 10:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai

(Reuters) - India's fuel consumption in December rose for a fourth straight month as economic activity and transport demand continued to recover from a coronavirus-led hiatus.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, rose 4.1% to 18.6 million tonnes in December, the highest since January 2020, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas showed on Friday.

However, on an annual basis, demand slipped by 1.8%, indicating that consumption in Asia's third-largest economy hasn't yet reached pre-pandemic levels.

India's fuel consumption scales 11-month peak in December https://graphics.reuters.com/INDIA-FUEL/oakvejbxmpr/chart.png

A private survey earlier in the week showed that India's factory sector ended a rough 2020 on a stronger note, as manufacturers boosted production to meet rising demand despite a grim employment situation.

But Apple Mobility Trends showed that driving in India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Australia has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth and which accounts for about 40% of overall refined fuel sales in India, rose 1.9% to 7.18 million tonnes from the previous month, while declining by 2.8% year-on-year.

Gasoline, or petrol, sales rose 1.5% from November to 2.7 million tonnes and by an annual 9.3%.

Sales of cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), rose more than 7% to 2.53 million tonnes on a monthly and annual basis, while naphtha sales fell by 2.4% to 1.24 million tonnes from a year earlier.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, rose about 20.6%, while fuel oil decreased by about 11.1% last month.

(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan, Eileen Soreng and Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alex Richardson)

By K. Sathya Narayanan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.86% 132.05 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.25% 6.6218 Delayed Quote.4.63%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.19% 56.25 Delayed Quote.4.76%
WTI 3.30% 52.605 Delayed Quote.4.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50aS.Africa's rand recovers after torrid week; stocks hit new highs
RE
01:40aNigerian oil firm Lekoil loses board fight with top shareholder
RE
01:10aBANK OF ESTONIA : Prices in Estonia fell by less last year than was expected in the spring
PU
12:58aINDIA TO CONTINUE EXPORT OF MEDICINES, INCLUDING VACCINES : Modi
RE
01/08India's December fuel demand scales 11-month peak as recovery gathers pace
RE
01/08Hebei capital suspends public transport as China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases
RE
01/08World Bank chief, a Trump appointee, 'deeply appalled' by storming of Capitol
RE
01/08IMF board, citing increased credit exposure risks, raises reserve target
RE
01/08Twitter suspends Trump's campaign account @TeamTrump for violating its rules
RE
01/08Supreme Court agrees to hear biofuel waiver case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Oil rises to 11-month high, logs weekly gain on Saudi output cut
2BAIDU, INC. : Wall St ends higher in renewed rally on hopes of further stimulus
3FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK, ALPHABET, TESLA: Stocks That Defined the Week
4ORIGIN GOLD CORPORATION : ORIGIN GOLD : Provides Update on Acquisition of Colombian Gold Project
5Stimulus hopes push global equity markets to new records, bonds hit 11-mth lows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ