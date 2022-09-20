Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's Digit Insurance IPO kept on hold by markets regulator

09/20/2022 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman walks past the logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), at its headquarters in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's markets regulator has kept an initial public offering from Digit Insurance on hold, according to a document on its website.

The Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) said the company's IPO was kept in 'abeyance', but did not offer any further explanation for the action.

Reuters reported last month that the company, backed by backed by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group, aimed to raise around $440 million through an initial public offering.

Founded in 2017, Digit is trying to expand its presence in general insurance by offering a better customer service including easier claim settlements.

The company's prospectus filed last month showed the IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth 12.5 billion Indian rupees ($158 million), while existing shareholders will sell up to 109.4 million shares.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Mumbai, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares Seen Higher as Fed Move Awaited
DJ
12:16aIndia's Digit Insurance IPO kept on hold by markets regulator
RE
12:13aIndian shares rise 1% as global mkts recover; Fed in focus
RE
12:11aBase metals rise on hopes of China further easing COVID rules
RE
12:07aRussia's surging oil exports to China in Aug fail to keep Saudis down -data
RE
12:07aRussia weighs hike in taxes on oil, gas -Kommersant
RE
12:05aChina's Aug coal imports from Russia highest in at least 5 years
RE
12:03aCoal rush! Energy crisis fires global hunt for polluting fuel
RE
12:01aFarm and food investors face $150 bln loss on climate change - report
RE
09/20Malaysia's Aug exports rise 48.2% year-on-year, above forecast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cathay Pacific Airways : to purchase 38 million US gallons of Sustainab..
2Australian shares gain more than 1% on commodity, financial boost
3Algonquin Power & Utilities : Investor Presentation - September 2022
4As U.N. mulls Myanmar action, Malaysia pushes ASEAN to review peace pla..
5Zelenskiy to invaders: 'Flee from our land or surrender'

HOT NEWS