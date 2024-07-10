BENGALURU, July 10 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Emcure Pharmaceuticals' shares rose 31.5% in pre-open debut trade on Wednesday as its strong presence in women's healthcare and HIV treatments drew investors in a red-hot IPO market.

In an IPO market where more than 100 companies have raised more than $4.6 billion so far this year, Bain Capital-backed Emcure is the first drugmaker to go public in 2024.

The stock listed at 1,325.05 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, compared with its offer price of 1,008 rupees. (Reporting by Kashish Tandon and Varun Hebbalalu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)