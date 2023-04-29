Today at 02:20 am

(Reuters) - India's Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday it has conducted searches at three premises of Raveendaran Byju and his company Think & Learn Private Limited under provisions of the country's Foreign Exchange Management Act(FEMA).

The country's financial crime-fighting agency seized various incriminating documents and digital data during the search, it said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)