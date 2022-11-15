India's Essar seeks $350 mln from Russia-backed Nayara in brand pact -sources

*
Essar using clause under brand pact with Nayara
*
Essar Group want to use funds to retire debt
*
Essar in process of expanding, decarbonising business
NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - India's Essar Group has
asked Nayara Energy to pay about $350 million upfront for a
brand licensing deal struck 5 years ago when Essar Oil was sold
to the Russian-led group, instead of staggering the payment,
sources familiar with the matter said.
Essar, built by brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia, sold Essar
Oil to a group backed by Russian oil major Rosneft for
about $13 billion in 2017 as part of efforts to raise funds to
settle $25 billion which it owed to Indian banks.
At the same time Essar Oil, now known as Nayara Energy, and
Essar affiliate Abhinand Ventures Pvt Ltd signed a 99 year deal
which allowed Nayara to use Essar's brand by paying an annual
license fee of $32 million for 20 years and $1 for 79 years.
It also gave Abhinand Ventures a right to seek 15 years of
license fee upfront, using some discounting after a 5-year
lock-in period expired, the three sources told Reuters.
"There is a long-term brand agreement providing for payment
of license fees for usage of the Essar brand by Nayara. Any
payment by Nayara is merely discharge of an existing contractual
obligation and is in (the) ordinary course of business," an
Essar spokesman said.
Nayara, which says it owns more than 6,000 fuel stations
across India, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Essar wants to clear its debt by December, after paying
banks 90% of the amount owed to banks, the sources said.
Nayara, which posted a second quarterly profit in
July-September through its processing of discounted Russian oil
and fuel exports, is expected to complete the payment to
Abhinand Ventures this month, the sources added.
Essar, with an annual revenue of $15 billion, also wants to
use the funds to decarbonise its assets including the 10 million
tonnes per annum (mtpa) Stanlow refinery, a planned blue
hydrogen production hub in Britain, an iron ore mine and pellet
project in the United States, a 20 mtpa port and a power plant
in western India.
In next few days Essar hopes to get $2.4 billion through the
sale of a port and power plant to a ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel
Ltd (AM/NS), that acquired its steel plant in 2019.
"Our aim is to settle our debt by the end of this year and
invest in clean businesses and digitisation," the Essar
spokesman said.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Alexander Smith)