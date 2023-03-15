India's merchandise trade deficit in February stood at $17.43 billion, its lowest in over a year. That was below the $17.75 billion recorded in the previous month, as well as the $19 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.
February merchandise exports were $33.88 billion, up from $32.91 billion in January, while imports rose to $51.31 billion from $50.66 billion, data showed.
India's Satya Srinivas, additional secretary at the trade ministry, said export growth was driven by petroleum products, electronic goods, chemicals and pharmaceutical products.
India's April-February merchandise exports were up 7.55% year-on-year to $405.94 billion, while goods imports during the same period were up 18.82% to $653.47 billion, the data showed.
The country's services exports in February were $29.15 billion, while services imports were $14.55 billion during the month, according to the government's preliminary estimate. Services exports in January were $28.04 billion, while imports were $14.23 billion.
India's merchandise and services exports were up over 16% on year to $702.88 billion in April-February period, while imports were up 20% to $817.46 billion during the period.
(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Christina Fincher)
