Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India's Gandhi ends 135-day march to revive Congress party in snowy Kashmir

01/30/2023 | 06:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India's main opposition Congress party walks along with his supporters in Panipat, India

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - Several hundred people gathered as snow fell in Indian Kashmir's main city of Srinagar on Monday to mark the end of Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi's foot march that he began at the southern tip of the country 135 days ago.

The "Bharat Jodo Yatra", or Unite India March, was aimed at boosting the 52-year-old's popularity but Congress still faces an uphill battle against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that appears poised to sweep the general election due next year.

"I didn't do the Yatra for myself or Congress," said Gandhi, who swapped the t-shirt that he had worn for the majority of the march for a woollen Kashmiri gown to ward off the cold.

"The aim is to stand against an ideology that wants to destroy the foundation of the country," he said, referring to the BJP.

Leaders from half a dozen opposition parties attended the rally, the largest opposition gathering in India's erstwhile Muslim-majority state that Modi's government reorganised into two federally administered territories in August 2019.

"All secular parties must come together to liberate the country from BJP," D. Raja, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India, said at the rally.

Several other opposition leaders failed to make it to the rally because flights into Srinagar's airport were cancelled due to the heavy snow.

The Nehru-Gandhi dynasty has controlled the Congress party for decades but has also overseen its recent decline. Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress president after the last election.

Security arrangements had been reinforced in Kashmir ahead of the rally, with armed police sealing off all roads leading to the cricket stadium where the rally was held.

Sameer Ahmad, 26 and without a job, said he travelled from Pulwama, around 30 km away, to attend the rally, at times trudging through snow.

"I am not from the Congress party but want to support the cause Gandhi stands for," Ahmad said.

(Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Fayaz Bukhari


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
06:41aTikTok's CEO to testify before Congress in March
RE
06:40aIndian lender PNB has 70 billion rupees exposure to Adani Group -MD
RE
06:40aIndia's LIC to 'engage' with Adani after short seller's allegation
RE
06:39aAbu Dhabi's IHC plans to invest $381 mln in Adani Enterprises
RE
06:37aItaly's post office invests $1.3 billion to refurbish branches
RE
06:36aAdani enterprises' $2.5 bln secondary share sale subscribed 3% b…
RE
06:33aArmenia tells World Court Azerbaijan blockade is 'ethnic cleansing'
RE
06:33aDanish government proposes to spend $337 million on inflation aid package
RE
06:31aBlinken reaffirms two-state solution ahead of Israeli-Palestinian visit
RE
06:28aIndonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani among candidates for top central bank job - media
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
2Adani Enterprises shares rise but other group stocks plunge after short..
3Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability
4VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
5German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4

HOT NEWS