India's JSPL posts lower October-December steel sales

Indian private-sector producer Jindal Steel and Power's (JSPL) October-December steel sales fell on the year because of limited rake availability and heavy rains in some states, although production rose over the same period.

Its October-December sales fell by 3.2pc on the year to 1.82mn t, while production rose by 1.6pc to 1.96mn t.

Steel sales in December increased by 27pc on the month to 685,000t, of which exports accounted for 28pc. Exports during October-December accounted for 23pc of total sales during the period.

"Steel sales would have been higher but for the impact of the non-availability of railway rakes for the third consecutive month," the company said, adding that sales were also constrained by unseasonal rains in several states.

Domestic steel demand weakened in the last two months, weighed down by higher prices, a construction ban in the northern states and heavy rains in the southern states of India.

JSPL's steel output during April-December rose by 9pc on the year to 5.9mn t. The firm will be able to achieve its steel production target of 8mn-8.2mn t/yr in the current April 2021-March 2022 financial year, managing director V R Sharma said.

The Argus domestic India hot-rolled coil (HRC) index was at 64,000 rupees/t ($860/t) on 31 December, up by 29pc from a year earlier, while the Argus cfr Asean HRC index was $752/t on 4 January, up by 9pc on the year.

By Sumita Layek