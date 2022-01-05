Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

India's JSPL posts lower October-December steel sales

01/05/2022 | 07:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Indian private-sector producer Jindal Steel and Power's (JSPL) October-December steel sales fell on the year because of limited rake availability and heavy rains in some states, although production rose over the same period.

Its October-December sales fell by 3.2pc on the year to 1.82mn t, while production rose by 1.6pc to 1.96mn t.

Steel sales in December increased by 27pc on the month to 685,000t, of which exports accounted for 28pc. Exports during October-December accounted for 23pc of total sales during the period.

"Steel sales would have been higher but for the impact of the non-availability of railway rakes for the third consecutive month," the company said, adding that sales were also constrained by unseasonal rains in several states.

Domestic steel demand weakened in the last two months, weighed down by higher prices, a construction ban in the northern states and heavy rains in the southern states of India.

JSPL's steel output during April-December rose by 9pc on the year to 5.9mn t. The firm will be able to achieve its steel production target of 8mn-8.2mn t/yr in the current April 2021-March 2022 financial year, managing director V R Sharma said.

The Argus domestic India hot-rolled coil (HRC) index was at 64,000 rupees/t ($860/t) on 31 December, up by 29pc from a year earlier, while the Argus cfr Asean HRC index was $752/t on 4 January, up by 9pc on the year.

By Sumita Layek

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 12:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
07:18aINFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS : Outlines Eganelisib Clinical Development Strategy and Provides 2022 Guidance - Form 8-K
PU
07:18aSIMPLY GOOD FOODS : Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:18aMIROMATRIX MEDICAL : Announces Two New Board Members - Form 8-K
PU
07:18aSUN SUMMIT MINERALS : Drills 11.65 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 3.0 Metres Including 31.79 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 1 Metre and 0.74 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 175.3 Metres Including 1.25 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 53.8 Metres at Buck Property, Central BC
PU
07:18aCAN FITE BIOPHARMA : Fite Issues Letter to Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
07:18aPACTIV EVERGREEN : to Sell its Carton Packaging and Filling Machinery Businesses in China, Korea and Taiwan - Form 8-K
PU
07:18aBLUEJAY MINING : Moving into a Pivotal Year
PU
07:18aBICYCLE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Continued Clinical Progress and Updates to Management Team - Form 8-K
PU
07:18aGRUPA KETY S A : Announcement
PU
07:18aGRUPA KETY S A : Draft resolutions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3Stock market optimism falters; higher U.S. yields hit tech stocks
4Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
5ELRINGKLINGER AG : Upgraded to Buy by JP Morgan

HOT NEWS