India's JSW Steel says export tax removal helps competing globally

11/20/2022 | 11:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: JSW Steel Limited Joint Managing Director and Group CFO Seshagiri Rao poses for a picture in front of the company logo at their headquarters in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's removal of export duty on steel intermediates "immensely helps" to compete in international markets, amid a slowdown in steel consumption globally, JSW Steel Chief Financial Officer Seshagiri Rao told Reuters on Monday.

India scrapped export taxes on low-grade iron ore and on some intermediate steel products beginning Saturday, after months of complaints from miners and steel makers about the loss of foreign sales opportunities.

(Reporting by Neha Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS